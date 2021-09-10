JackFrags explains the “nightmare” problem Warzone’s Vanguard integration could bring
YouTuber Jack ‘JackFrags’ Mason has explained why Vanguard’s guns joining Warzone’s huge arsenal could cause major issues for the battle royale’s weapon balance. Call of Duty: Warzone now has well over a hundred weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, and now Vanguard’s weapons will be joining the mix. With Cold War also expected to get more content, Warzone’s weapon pool will soon be ginormous.charlieintel.com
Comments / 0