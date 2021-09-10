JackFrags explains the “nightmare” problem Warzone’s Vanguard integration could bring

Since revealing Name of Responsibility: Vanguard final month, Activision has largely centered on the title’s marketing campaign, exhibiting off a moody 10-minute chunk of gameplay throughout Gamescom Opening Night time Reside. Certain, the PlayStation alpha gave us a small style of Vanguard multiplayer, however followers have been desperate to know what the complete recreation will provide. Properly, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Video games have totally pulled the curtain again on Vanguard’s multiplayer, showcasing a brand new bombastic model, extra impressed by Inglourious Basterds than precise historical past (we even see someone take a bat to the cranium within the trailer, simply in case their was any doubt about what the affect was).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO