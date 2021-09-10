Best Free Statistical Analysis Software for Windows 11/10

Microsoft didn’t really do a good job of communicating the minimum system requirements it set for Windows 11. It has botched that job so bad that it even had to pull out its own utility for checking a PC’s eligibility. Some requirements, however, are already set in stone, like the TPM 2.0 security technology that’s already present on many computers in the past five years. This Windows 11 system requirement, however, might soon become a standard among third-party software that will rely on the crytoprocessor for added security and anti-cheating measures.

