Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police arrest man reportedly involved in 2 armed robberies

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police have taken one man into custody following two armed robberies in Pueblo. Police say around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday they were dispatched to the Dollar General near West Northern Avenue and Spruce Street in Pueblo for an armed robbery. In a press release, Pueblo police said, “a black male wearing a white shirt had entered the store, asked for a pen and paper, wrote a robbery note, and then simulated having a firearm in his pocket”. The suspect then left the area on foot and headed east on Northern Avenue.

