CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Former Cleveland jail director convicted of misdemeanors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The former director of the troubled Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland was convicted Friday of negligently mismanaging the facility where several inmates died three years ago.

Kenneth Mills, 55, of Avon, Ohio, was found guilty of two counts each of misdemeanor falsification and dereliction of duty charges but was acquitted of a felony tampering with records count. He now faces a potential sentence of more than a year behind bars.

More than two dozen witnesses testified at trial that Mills ignored warnings that there were not enough guards, nurses or space to implement a plan to expand the jail and house other cities’ inmates.

Mills resigned in November 2018, shortly before the U.S. Marshals Service issued a report calling conditions at the jail “inhumane.”

Mills’ attorneys argued that the county sheriff, not the jail director, was responsible for conditions inside the facility. They also questioned why no high-ranking officials took action if so many concerns were being raised about conditions at the jail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Juvenile justice reforms allow demolition of youth lockup

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — The Wasatch Youth Center is no more. Demolition crews on Monday began work in tearing down the former long-term, secure lockup for child offenders. A backhoe knocked down brick walls and tore off the roof of a gymnasium. A stray office chair was picked up with some debris and thrown into the back of a dump truck.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

573K+
Followers
315K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy