Maine State

1 killed when car collides with utility truck in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — A driver was killed and a passenger injured Friday when a vehicle collided with a utility truck in Norridgewock, police said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was killed in the collision, which closed Route 2 during the investigation, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The speed limit in the area of the crash was 25 mph.

The victims’ names were not immediately released. It wasn’t clear if the utility truck driver was hurt.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

