Now entering its eighth season, Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO) is the little orchestra that could. Made up of people who live and/or work in Houston's Energy Corridor, their membership rivals that of the city's finest symphony orchestras in our city. In fact, in recent seasons, members of the Houston Symphony have asked to perform as guests with ECHO. Talk about a high compliment.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO