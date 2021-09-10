CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Larry Elder Rally

By sbrobert
Santa Barbara Edhat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Elder is running for governor as a possible replacement for Governor Newsom in the event that Newsom is recalled. He held a rally on Wednesday afternoon in the Courthouse Sunken Garden. Here are my photos. Here is my complete video of his speech, with one brief cut to change...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara Edhat

HBJ Decries Recall Authoritarian Playbook, Urges SB Elxn Runoff

Republican wannabe governor Larry Elder this week claimed he's "detected fraud" in California's recall election -- days before vote counting even began -- a move that Santa Barbara senior stateswoman Hannah Beth Jackson says is "right out of the totalitarian playbook." "The (Republicans') feeling is, 'if I lost the election,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fox News

MSNBC contributor calls Larry Elder 'Trumpism in blackface'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the ex-GOP flack-turned-liberal host allowed a guest on her show to assert without pause that Larry Elder, the top Republican gubernatorial candidate who could become California's first Black governor, represents "Trumpism in Blackface." Wallace welcomed MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson onTuesday's installment of "Deadline: White House," where...
POLITICS
shorelinemedia.net

Larry Elder concedes California recall defeat

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder admitted Tuesday that the attempt to have California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom recalled and replaced was defeated. Elder conceded, urging supporters to be 'gracious in defeat.' (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepress.net

Biden, Newsom Cast Larry Elder as 'Trump Clone'

Donald Trump hasn’t been in office for nearly eight months, and he’s not on the ballot in the California recall election. But you wouldn’t know it from the closing arguments Monday night from Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Biden. Newsom and Biden joined forces in Long Beach to rally Democratic...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Jesus
Los Angeles Daily News

Larry Elder claims his own victory, of sorts

Despite the resounding failure of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, frontrunner replacement candidate Larry Elder told supporters in Costa Mesa that his campaign had such force that it was changing how the state is run. “We may have lost the battle but we are winning the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The New Yorker

Larry Elder Claims Widespread Evidence of Him Losing

SACRAMENTO, California (The Borowitz Report)—After the polls closed in California’s recall election, the G.O.P. candidate Larry Elder claimed that there was “widespread evidence” of him losing to Governor Gavin Newsom. Detailing his accusations, Elder alleged a “vast conspiracy” involving millions of Californians, designed to deny him a victory. “I had...
ELECTIONS
dailynewsen.com

Column: Larry Elder and the danger of the ‘model minority’ candidate

The term “model minority” has a specific history in the Asian American community, but I can’t think of a better embodiment of its concepts than Larry Elder, the Black Republican gubernatorial candidate who has made a career of saying the things white people love to hear about Black people. Elder’s...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Private Education#Vouchers#Mental Health#Communists#Republicans#Pro Choice#Liberty#Trump#Ceqa#The Climate Crisis#The Sierra Club#Covid
westerniowatoday.com

Larry Elder, Gavin Newsom gear up for California recall battle

(LOS ANGELES) — There are still two days to go before California’s gubernatorial recall election, but the current governor’s team and his leading opponent, Larry Elder, have each already indicated they’re ready for legal challenges. In a sit-down interview with ABC News’ Zohreen Shah on Saturday, Elder was asked repeatedly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riverside Press Enterprise

What ‘Big Government’ and individual liberty mean to me: Larry Elder

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that left American citizens stranded and our Afghan allies betrayed and left to die. Our enemies no longer fear us and our allies no longer trust us. That Newsom praised this deadly misadventure says much about the governor’s bad judgment and utter lack of common sense.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Iraq
KTLA.com

California recall candidate Larry Elder discusses vaccine mandates

California gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder joined Inside California Politics to discuss why he does not plan to enforce vaccine mandates if elected governor. “I encourage people to get vaccinated but there are a lot of other people who feel differently,” Elder said. The conservative radio talk show host continues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Is Larry Elder Black Republicans’ California Dream?

Once upon a time, the Republican Party was the default choice of millions of Black voters. But for decades, the party of Lincoln has embraced the most reactionary policies, leaving many conservative Black Americans without a political home. And just in the past 15 years, the most prominent Black Republican has changed from elder statesman Colin Powell to radio host Larry Elder. He’s leading the Republican pack in a bid to become California governor in the upcoming recall election. In the meantime, Black Republican and former football star Herschel Walker has announced his long-shot candidacy for senator in Georgia, even though he lives in Texas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Larry Elder is the Trumpist who may save Gavin Newsom's job

Donald Trump hasn’t said much about California’s recall election. But Trumpism may be responsible for killing its chances to succeed. A spate of recent polls show Tuesday’s recall headed to defeat, just weeks after likely voters were split on whether to toss out Gov. Gavin Newsom. The difference: Then, Democratic voters were far less engaged — or even aware of the fact that Newsom was on the endangered governor’s list — and weren’t dialed into an off-election-calendar recall vote.
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy