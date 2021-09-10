Larry Elder Rally

Once upon a time, the Republican Party was the default choice of millions of Black voters. But for decades, the party of Lincoln has embraced the most reactionary policies, leaving many conservative Black Americans without a political home. And just in the past 15 years, the most prominent Black Republican has changed from elder statesman Colin Powell to radio host Larry Elder. He’s leading the Republican pack in a bid to become California governor in the upcoming recall election. In the meantime, Black Republican and former football star Herschel Walker has announced his long-shot candidacy for senator in Georgia, even though he lives in Texas.

