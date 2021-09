• $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 6 furlongsSunday. • $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes, 3-year-olds and up bred in CA, 1 mile. • Great news for fans of Santa Anita’s downhill turf course: Track officials announced Wednesday they are bringing back 6 1/2-furlong turf sprints down the hill for the fall meet that begins Oct. 1. Four stakes races, including the Grade II Eddie D. Stakes on opening day, will be run down the hill this fall in addition to “selected allowance races” during the 16-day meet. “Our fans, horsemen and Eddie Delahoussaye himself have told us they’d love to see a return to racing down this European-style course, which has been unique to Santa Anita for more than six decades,” Aidan Butler, COO of racing operations for 1/ST Racing, said in a statement.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO