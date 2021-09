After nearly 8 years since the release of Matrix Revolutions, we have gotten our first look at the trailer for the fourth Matrix film. The Matrix Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max this year on December 22nd. The Trailer offers plenty of clues for die-hard fans to dissect and attempt to predict. Most notably, both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anna Moss) are in the trailer and returning for the saga. But missing from the iconic trio of heroes is Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and so far there’s no reason as to why Fishburne wouldn’t have reprised his role.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO