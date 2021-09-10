CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC All-American swimmer Rich McGeagh dies at 77

By Adam Grosbard
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer USC swimming and water polo All-American Rich McGeagh died on Thursday at the age of 77 from COVID-19 complications in Hermitage, Tennessee. McGeagh attended USC from 1962-1967, with a semester off to prepare for the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. McGeagh participated in both swimming and water polo while at USC, earning All-American honors in both. He won the 1963 NCAA championship for the Trojans in the 400-yard individual medley and in 1966 helped USC to a championship in the 4×100 medley relay.

www.dailybulletin.com

