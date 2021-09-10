CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Toledo

und.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 9, 2021: Dick Corbett Head Coach Brian Kelly meets with the media to discuss the upcoming game with Toledo.

und.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Kelly says Irish must "simplify" after win over Toledo

SOUTH BEND – After Notre Dame's skin-of-its-teeth win over Florida State in Week 1, coach Brian Kelly said he wanted his players to be a little bit happier in victory and tried to emphasize that winning is hard. After a similarly nail-biting triumph over Toledo today, in which the No....
TOLEDO, OH
22 WSBT

Kelly, Irish turn attention to Toledo

NOTRE DAME — The Irish don't have much time to enjoy their 41-38 overtime victory. Notre Dame has a quick turnaround as they prepare for their home opener against Toledo, which is five days away. "This is, in my estimation after watching some of their film, this is probably the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Updates: Brian Kelly Talks Monday at Noon, Notre Dame Faces Toledo on Saturday

The 2021 Notre Dame football season started off with a bang. The Fighting Irish made their way to Tallahassee and defeated Florida State, 41-38, in an overtime thriller. Now it's time to turn the page to this Saturday's matchup with Toledo. The two teams will square off inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 pm ET. The game will be exclusively streamed on Peacock.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
nolegameday.com

WATCH: Brian Kelly has serious issues

Florida State fell in overtime to No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday night after a game-winning field goal in overtime. After the kick, the Fighting Irish flooded the field inside Doak Campbell Stadium to celebrate the victory. Instead of joining them, head coach Brian Kelly, who was visibly irked, for...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Brian Kelly on Improving The Run Defense

Brian Kelly comments on the transition from Clark Lea's defensive scheme to the new more disruptive Marcus Freeman scheme. He's confident that Freeman will adjust his calls to help get the defense better locked in on their responsï¿½
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Kelly makes cringeworthy statement in postgame interview

When your team almost blows a game it should have won easily, you sometimes say things you don’t mean. When Notre Dame needed overtime to beat Florida State after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead Sunday, you never would have guessed the Irish had won based on Brian Kelly’s words. When being interviewed by Katie George on ABC immediately after the game, Kelly uttered some words that would have spelled disaster for him in any other context:
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Updates Notre Dame Injuries

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury status following the team's season opening win. Following Notre Dame's 41-38 season opening overtime victory over Florida State, head coach Brian Kelly updated his team's injury situation from the win. Starting left tackle Blake Fisher suffered a strain to his...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Brian Kelly Notebook From The Victory Over Purdue

Head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday after Notre Dame’s 27-13 victory over Purdue. Here is a sampling of what he said. "I liked the way our guys prepared this week. Our level of preparation rose this week, and certainly our performance did. It wasn't flawless by any means, but we were playing a Big Ten opponent that has really good players, and a couple of guys that are gonna play on Sundays that are outstanding players. We did some really good things defensively and we did some really good things on offense. We developed some players today. With the more snaps that they get, they get a little bit grittier and start to figure things out. That's what happens when you're transitioning. Tosh Baker was thrown out there against one of the best pass rushers and obviously, they had some good plays, but we had a lot of good plays as well. You've got Cam (Hart) out there and he's playing and he gets a couple of calls that go against him. But he keeps battling and makes a big play at the end. I just like the fact that we're growing, we're getting better and we can come back now and look at the things that we obviously have to continue to improve on."
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Now Calling For Major Coach’s Firing

It’s only Week 3 of the college football season, but it appears Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat. After spending a few years as the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator, Diaz was named the football program’s head coach in 2019. He showed a lot of promise in his season season, leading the Hurricanes to an 8-3 record.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy