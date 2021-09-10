CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida can once again penalize school districts for mask mandates after judge reimposes stay on court ruling

By Taylor Lang
WPBF News 25
 8 days ago

Florida can continue punishing school districts for mandatory mask mandates following an appeal court judge's ruling to reimpose the stay on Judge John Cooper's decision. The stay means that during the appeals process, the ruling does not hold, and Florida can continue to penalize school districts that do not allow parents to opt-out of sending their children to school with masks.

