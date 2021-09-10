CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba is vaccinating children as young as two with homegrown vaccines

The coronavirus pandemic and the Delta variant are preventing children from getting back to school in Cuba. CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports on the government’s recent push to vaccinate school-age children and toddlers with their homegrown vaccines.

