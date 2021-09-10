CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Here are the Portland-area's highest paying non-medical jobs

By Christopher Bjorke
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 8 days ago

Portland's highest paying job in 2020 was that of a surgeon, an occupation that pulled down an annual average wage of $285,020. And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, medical professions pretty much dominated the highest-paying occupations for the year. Jobs classified by the agency as "health care practitioners and technical occupations" accounted for 12 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs in the metro area.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Business Journal

Largest Employers in the Portland Metro Area

Information was obtained from firm representatives through questionnaires, the Oregon Employment Department and the Washington Employment Security Department, and could not be independently verified by the Portland Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. 1.17M: July 2021 seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA MSA per the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Business Journal

The 25 hottest housing markets: How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped where people buy homes

The housing market has been on absolute fire, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first hit home in the United States in March 2020, there was an immediate slump in homebuying activity as shelter-in-place orders and other government mandates were issued. Schools, offices and other public spaces closed, and everyone hunkered down for a wildly uncertain future.
REAL ESTATE
Portland Business Journal

JSR Corp. buys Corvallis-based Inpria for $514M

Corvallis-based materials startup Inpria Corp. is being acquired by JSR Corp, one of the company’s strategic partners and investors. It's a $514 million cash deal. Inpria has raised a total of $76 million to date, including $31 million secured last year in a round led by JSR Corp. The acquiring company already owned 21 percent of Inpria.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland Business Journal

How Oregon tech cos are fighting attrition

Sixty-eight percent of respondents to a Technology Association of Oregon survey told the industry group that their companies saw employee attrition during the pandemic. At the same time, nearly 64% said they did not do any layoffs. The results show that Oregon tech companies, like companies nationwide, face a workforce...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Portland Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland

Comments / 0

Community Policy