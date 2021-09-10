CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Records detail spending by Ohio lawmakers on consultants, computers, hotels and other redistricting costs

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio lawmakers have spent more than $173,000 on consultants, mapping software, high-end computers, hotels and other redistricting-related costs as they continue to work on redrawing Ohio’s political maps, records show. House and Senate Democrats have spent $115,400 on redistricting-related expenses so far, while Republicans have spent $42,380,...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

GOP redistricting vote showed clear contempt for Ohio voters: Thomas Suddes

Here’s the message that five top Republicans sent 2,126,822 Ohio voters last week: Unlike you, we don’t give a flying fig tree about fair General Assembly districts. In 2015, those 2.1 million Ohioans — more than 71% of those voting on the question — said loud and clear that they’ve had it with the partisan rigging of Ohio House and state Senate districts by Columbus insiders — regardless of party.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
California, OH
Cleveland.com

Rep. Gonzalez, please reconsider. Ohio needs you.

U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is an able, conscientious, thought leader who represents his district effectively, putting policy and the interests of his citizens above partisan politics. He is not my congressman but I follow his political platforms, view him as an individual with high character and integrity, and felt comfortable with him representing Ohio constituents.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mccolley
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Emilia Sykes
Cleveland.com

Putting the Hudson AP textbook controversy in perspective

I am an embarrassed Hudsonite. I represent many. Please know that the majority of us are kind and caring. We believe in both science and diversity curriculum in our schools. We wear masks and recognize that doing so isn’t an assault to our freedoms. We got our vaccines as soon as possible.
EDUCATION
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy