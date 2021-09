In celebration of the creation of the American Constitution, East Georgia State College will sponsor a lecture and discussion on the Constitution on Tuesday, September 14, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. The guest lecturer is Dr. Roger Byrd, Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Director of Prison Programs at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia. The lecture is entitled “The Constitution and Civil Liberties: Reconsidering Criminal Justice and Education.” EGSC will commemorate the 232nd anniversary of the acceptance of the U.S. Constitution with this lecture and discussion, which will take place via Zoom technology and will be livestreamed for the community to watch on YouTube by visiting https://youtu.be/OS9IpInn5pw.

SWAINSBORO, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO