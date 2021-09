Managing a project doesn’t have to be hard. Nor do you need a degree or a certificate to do so. All you need is an understanding of the process. When it comes to the employment and hiring space within the project management field, it’s hard not to get discouraged when all you see is “this certification preferred or needed.” Especially if you don’t have such, however, make no mistake, you don’t need a degree or special certificate to run a well-oiled project.

3 DAYS AGO