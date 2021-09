Barkley (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. After a rainy night and Thursday morning, the grass was somewhat slick at practice, but Barkley was out there, indicating confidence in his surgically repaired right knee. Speaking to the media, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that he has "a lot of confidence" in Barkley and termed the running back "heathy and 100 percent." That's not to say Barkley will have his typical workload, if active, Sunday against the Broncos, but he should have the greatest share of touches afforded the Giants backfield, if so. Aside from Barkley, Devontae Booker and rookie sixth-rounder Gary Brightwell are the team's other running backs on the 53-man roster.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO