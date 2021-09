A new report from Swiss Re Institute has forecasted that global P&C premiums are expected to more than double to US$4.3 trillion in 2040, from US$1.8 trillion in 2020. In its study, ‘More risk: the changing nature of P&C insurance opportunities to 2040’, Swiss Re Institute suggested that this jump in premiums is anticipated as the P&C portfolio composition is also expected to shift from lower-risk motor insurance towards higher-risk property and liability lines.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO