Three Frederick County residents were among the nearly 3,000 people who died 20 years ago in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Their names have been memorialized in institutions in the city of Frederick and in Mount Airy, and their loved ones carry on their spirits. The victims, all men, were known for their willingness to help others, for their love of family and for their close ties to home in the county.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO