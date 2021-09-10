CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway failed because someone pushed the wrong button

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s subway shut down for five hours in August, stranding hundreds of passengers in tunnels and crippling transit across the city, because someone pushed the wrong button. An unidentified worker pushed an “emergency power off” button on a power distribution unit within the system’s Rail Control Center, according to...

abc17news.com

NYC subway breakdown blamed on ‘power off’ button being hit

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a recent power outage that disrupted half of New York City’s subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers was likely caused by someone accidentally pressing an “Emergency Power Off” button. A pair of reports on the Aug. 29 disruption were released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday. Investigators looking into the disruption said there was a “strong possibility” that the button was accidentally pressed since the plastic guard designed to prevent accidental activation was missing. The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains. Hochul ordered a full review of operation control centers across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Officials: ‘It Appears A Button Was Pushed Accidentally’ That Shut Down Half The Subway System Last Month

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the findings of an investigation into the subway power outage on August 29. It shut down half of the city’s subway system, and impacted trains on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 lines, and the L train. Hochul says it was caused by human error. The MTA’s Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber says the battery backup system kicked in, but a mistake was made. “It appears that a button was pushed accidentally that was not supposed to be pushed. One, that can’t happen, that somebody does something wrong because of lack of training or proper protocols. Two, there have to be interventions that prevent people from hitting the wrong button,” Lieber said. As a result of the investigation, Hochul is directing a full review of control centers to identify any other potential weaknesses in the system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Major New York City Power Outage May Have Been Caused By Someone Accidentally Pressing ‘Emergency Power Off’ Button

Thousands of New Yorkers are dependent upon New York City’s subways to get them where they need to go. However, an August power outage saw hundreds of subway passengers stranded. Transit saw interruption for several hours due to human error and mismanagement. Most likely possibilities connect back to an activated “emergency power off” button, according to authorities.
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

texasbreaking.com

