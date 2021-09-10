CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Clara Mae Lewis, 81, of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Cover picture for the articleClara Mae Lewis, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Clara was born on December 8, 1939, to David and Dovie (Jackson) Sizemore in Kirksville, Missouri. Clara married Clarence Stewart and four children were born to this marriage. Later she married Richard Lewis in 1994 who survives of the home. Also surviving are one son, Clarence “Mike” Stewart (Tonya) of Texas, and one daughter, Rebecca Elgin(Joshua) of Canton, Illinois, grandchildren, Chris Stewart (Patricia), Timmy Downing(Anika), Jessica Craig(Billy), Siearra Matheney, Journey Matheney, Michael Davidson, Christian Fox, Mindy Shelton ( Corey), Sidney Stewart, Steven Eiler, Jason Stewart (Jill), Josh Stewart (Marty), Joey Stewart, Karla Sayre (Jerid), Ian Stewart, Timmy Eddy, Sierra Kenny, and Michael Powers, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters, Two sisters, Betty Keller of New Mexico and Margie Sizemore of Springfield Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. Clara was preceded in death by children, Tina Darling, Tonya Downing and Dovie Stewart, four brothers, Marvin Sizemore, James Sizemore, Darrel Sizemore and Butch Van Dyke, one sister, Mildred Hillburn and granddaughter, Kimberly Bell.

