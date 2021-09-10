CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, NY

Beak & Skiff earns ‘Best Apple Orchard in America’ distinction from USA Today

informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard has recently been named “Best Apple Orchard in America” by USA Today. This is the fourth time the family-owned LaFayette orchard has been awarded this distinction. They won this award previously in 2015, 2017, and 2020. Beak & Skiff is a staple of Central New York apple picking, hard cider, spirits, and wine, along with their line of 1911 alcoholic beverages.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lafayette, NY
State
New York State
Lafayette, NY
Industry
Lafayette, NY
Business
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Best Apple Orchard#Usa Today#Central New York
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy