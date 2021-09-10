CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Judge Judy's Granddaughter, Who Is Joining Her New Show

By Allie Hogan
 8 days ago
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Judge Judy (whose real name is Judy Sheindlin) has been a mainstay on TV for the past 25 years, notably becoming one of the highest paid people on air. But amid scheduling changes that led to an ugly battle with CBS, the titular family court judge left her series earlier this year, with the final episode airing at the end of July. Now, after a short break, Sheindlin is getting back behind the bench on a new platform. She is taking her legal talents over to streaming for a brand-new show called Judy Justice, and she'll be joined by a new cast of courtroom experts, including her own granddaughter! To see Judge Judy's granddaughter Sarah and learn more about her role on the new show, read on.

IMDB TV

On the new IMDB TV show Judy Justice, the iconic judge will be joined by her granddaughter Sarah Rose, who will serve as law clerk. "I've known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family," Sheindlin said in a statement. "She's smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?" she joked.

Rose graduated from the University of Southern California in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a business law degree. She worked as an intern in the Putnam County District Attorney's Office in New York and is now finishing her law school studies.

This isn't the first time Rose has worked with her grandmother, either. She was a production assistant on Judge Judy and her other show Hot Bench. She also had a stint as an intern at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Rose worked as the social media coordinator for Her Honor Mentoring, which was created by Sheindlin and her stepdaughter, Nicole Sheindlin.

Sheindlin's first husband was fellow prosecutor Ronald Levy, with whom she had two kids: Jamie Hartwright and Adam Levy. She later married the honorable Jerry Sheindlin, who had three kids from his first marriage: Nicole, Gregory Sheindlin, and Jonathan Sheindlin. Three of their five children are lawyers, and between them, they have 13 grandchildren, at least four of whom are interested in legal careers, according to a New York Times article form 2019.

IMDB TV

Sheindlin and Rose will be joined by court stenographer Whitney Kumar and bailiff Kevin Rasco.

Kumar has worked as a deposition and official reporter in California since 2006. In 2013, she and her identical twin sister Kamryn Kumar, who is also a court reporter, started their own court reporting firm. "Whitney was a truly lucky find," Sheindlin said in a statement. "A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine."

Rasco is a retired probation officer who spent 20 years overseeing incarcerated juveniles in Los Angeles County, California. Following his retirement, Rasco used his skills to provide executive protection services for celebrities, including Sheindlin herself. "Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional," the judge said.

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Sheindlin left CBS after she felt slighted by the network, which swapped out her show Hot Bench for The Drew Barrymore Show in a coveted time slot. "You disrespected my creation," Sheindlin told The Wall Street Journal of the perceived mishandling, addressing the network directly. "And you were wrong. Not only in disrespecting my creation but your gamble in what you put in its place."

However, she went on to say she and CBS "had a nice marriage," claiming it would be "a Bill and Melinda Gates divorce." But there is still some competition. In a statement announcing the end of Judge Judy in 2020, Sheindlin said: "They have decided to monetize their Judge Judy library of reruns. I wish them good luck with their experiment."

Now, she will be up against those reruns. Bill Carroll, an analyst of the syndication market, told the Associated Press that Judge Judy viewers have been so conditioned to seeing reruns throughout the years that they will likely carry on watching them. He also noted that the show's format and look have been consistent, which makes episodes timeless, predicting they'll surpass new episodes of Judy Justice in viewership.

Joe Seer / Shutterstock

The first episode of Judy Justice will air on Nov. 1 on IMDB TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon. Caroll predicts that the addition of the show to IMDB TV will drive new viewers to the streaming service. "For them, it can't be anything but good," Carroll said. "For her, it allows her to do what she loves to do."

Sheindlin is seemingly unconcerned with how well her new show will perform compared to Judge Judy. "I assume that I'll know if Judy Justice bombs," she told The Wall Street Journal. "At this point, I don't need that validation of my footprint."

