Kourtney Kardashian and her mini-me daughter Penelope cut casual figures as they danced along to ‘Best Friends Forever’ on TikTok. Like mother, like daughter! Penelope Disick, 9, proved she and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, were total TikTok pros when they danced along to Lego Friends‘ song “Best Friends Forever.” The reality TV star rocked a white tee featuring an image of British singer Morrissey, which she paired with leather leggings. Meanwhile, little P cut a casual figure in a black tee and tie-dye printed pants, as she made a heart shape with her arms. Too cute!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO