The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best performances and TV shows from the past year, will air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. from the L.A. Live deck on CBS and Paramount Plus. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Emmys ceremony was mostly virtual. This year, the Emmy awards will be in person, with limited capacity to help ensure safety. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show. The free broadcast will be available to anyone with an antenna, cable or satellite. Other options to watch the Emmys are subscriptions to Hulu With Live TV with a monthly cost of...

TV SHOWS ・ 5 HOURS AGO