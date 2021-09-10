CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville councilman arrested on obstruction of justice, abuse of power charges

 8 days ago
A St. Martinville city councilman has been arrested on obstruction of justice charges, among others, after allegedly interfering with the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Police Chief Rickey Martin said Edmond Joseph used his position as a council member to obtain information about the ongoing investigation. Joseph allegedly called the suspect's mother and told her police had warrants for the suspect.

The suspect then fled the area "with obvious intent to evade arrest," said Martin.

St. Martinville Police conducted an investigation regarding the incident, and Joseph was arrested on a warrant on charges of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and abuse of power. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

National Thank a Police Officer Day

St. Mary Parish law enforcement agencies announced on Saturday that it is "National Thank a Police Officer Day," here's how they are saying thank you. Organizations around the country dedicates the third Saturday of September to honor those who serve and protect the nation.
La State Police: Houma Police Officer killed in vehicular crash

A Houma Police Department patrolman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning shortly before 6:00 A.M. Louisiana State Police Troop C say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue in Terrebonne Parish that claimed the life of 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma.
LOUISIANA STATE
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving assault

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in the beating of an Opelousas man who suffers from a mental illness. On August 11, 2021, just before 7:00 P.M., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Jefferson Street for a male victim lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was found to be unconscious and had visible head injuries, according to police. The incident was captured on surveillance video. The video is grainy, but officers did notice that several vehicles passed by during and after the beating.
OPELOUSAS, LA
