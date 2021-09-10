St. Martinville councilman arrested on obstruction of justice, abuse of power charges

A St. Martinville city councilman has been arrested on obstruction of justice charges, among others, after allegedly interfering with the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Police Chief Rickey Martin said Edmond Joseph used his position as a council member to obtain information about the ongoing investigation. Joseph allegedly called the suspect's mother and told her police had warrants for the suspect.

The suspect then fled the area "with obvious intent to evade arrest," said Martin.

St. Martinville Police conducted an investigation regarding the incident, and Joseph was arrested on a warrant on charges of obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and abuse of power. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel