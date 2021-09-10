CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé & Jay Z Launch HBCU Scholarship Program At 5 Select Schools

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
 8 days ago
Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay Z have launched the About Love Scholarship program in order to give hefty donations to select historically black colleges.

Through Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Jigga’s Shawn Carter Foundation, five select HBCUs were gifted $2 million for students who are pursuing creative fields to receive scholarships. The schools that were chosen include Norfolk State University, Lincoln University, Central State University, Bennett College and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“We would like to thank the Shawn Carter Foundation, BeyGOOD, The Carters and the Tiffany & Co. family for including Lincoln University in this amazing gift,” Dr. Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University said in a statement. “Lincoln has placed a high priority on supporting the arts and humanities on our campus. Providing financial support for students pursuing these majors enhances their ability to more fully engage their studies.”

Central State University president Jack Thomas said this gracious gift came right on time.

“This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds,” he said. “These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate from professional schools and into their careers.”

Norfolk State University’s president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston said being an inaugural recipient of this gift is an honor.

“The resources will help to close financial gaps for some of our students and allow them to finish their degree programs. In addition, the About Love Scholarship will help foster the endless creativity of our students, help them pursue their dreams, and make positive contributions to society,” President Adams-Gaston said. “We thank these agencies for their generosity and for being allies in our mission to create the next generation of thought leaders.”

To be considered for this scholarship, students must receive financial aid assistance. Only students who meet the scholarship’s eligibility requirements will be awarded. Students facing significant financial hardships will be given priority.

Online applications are available on September 10 and close on September 26.

