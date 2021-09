Several years ago, the Jersey City school budget was in the $650 million range, now the proposed budget is $814 million and will continue to grow. The state has said it will cut $250 million in state funding over a seven-year period and now we are several years into their promise. So, Jersey City is facing more financial crisis that no one running for office is addressing the raising taxes for homeowners.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO