The ongoing shortage of bikes and parts continues to affect us all. Whether you are looking for a new bike or just trying to keep your existing bike(s) running the global shipping crisis and the insanely long lead times forced on the world’s manufacturers by the Covid pandemic will have affected you. The 2nd hand market for bikes has never reaped such prices as demand for bikes in general continues to climb so there are still wins to be had if you have spares, well, spare. On the manufacturer side of things we have heard stories of almost 3 year lead times being applied to some Shimano components!

BICYCLES ・ 4 DAYS AGO