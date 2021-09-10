CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asset Protection Trusts for Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets

By Asher Rubinstein
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsset protection is the utilization of laws and legal entities (such as trusts, limited partnerships and limited liability companies) which safeguard assets from attack by future, unsecured creditors. Traditionally, asset protection attorneys protected their clients’ bank and brokerage accounts, real estate, business interests, art and other things of value. Lately, practitioners have also protected crypto assets, including digital coins, utility tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in domestic and offshore Asset Protection Trusts (APTs). Today, there is a burgeoning industry of professional trustees, banks and other custodians who are equipped for safekeeping and protection of digital assets.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Ambitious Plans To Expand Customer Offerings on Its Platforms

US crypto exchange Coinbase is seeking membership with the National Futures Association (NFA) amid proposed plans to expand its customer offerings. The company says it is pushing to offer futures and derivatives trading on its platforms. In an interview with The Scoop podcast, head of institutional sales Brett Tejpaul said...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Asset Protection#Cryptocurrencies
dailyhodl.com

‘Play to Earn’ Crypto Asset Soars 542% on Heels of Binance Listing

Gaming token GALA has surged in price after crypto exchange Binance added it to the marketplace. The utility token of gaming and non-fungible token (NFT) platform Gala Games soared from $0.021 on September 12th to its current price of $0.135 – a whopping 542% gain, according to CoinGecko. Gamers can...
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Fidelity Digital Assets finds 90% of surveyed investors find digital assets appealing

Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto-focused wing of global asset manager Fidelity, has published the results of a survey that interviewed 1,100 investors across the globe. The study surveyed 408 American, 299 Asian, 393 European investors on their investment behavior and view of digital assets such as cryptocurrency. Of the survey participants, 312 were financial advisors and 302 were high net worth investors.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer

Northern Trust Asset Management announced today that Angelo Manioudakis has been named Chief Investment Officer for the global financial institution with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. He will assume the position on September 27. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) boss Adam Aron said the theater chain would accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases, as cryptocurrencies gain acceptance among mainstream investors and companies. "Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Citi leads $15 million round in digital assets data firm Amberdata

Citi has led a $15 million round in digital assets data company Amberdata, reflecting growing institutional interest in crypto markets. Amberdata delivers data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralised finance. Founded in 2017, the firm analyses over eight million blockchain network transactions and more than $500 billion in trading activities daily.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Estate planning for your digital assets

Today, so many aspects of our lives are managed virtually. We keep currency, photos, music, documents, bills, medical records, artwork, and even our social lives online or “in the cloud.” It has become imperative to consider what would happen to our intangible, “digital assets” in the event of incapacity or death.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Banking Platform SEBA Bank Adds to Leadership Team

Digital asset banking platform SEBA Bank this week announced a number of additions to its management team. Mathias Schuetz, current regional head of Avaloq Switzerland and CEO of Avaloq Sourcing (Switzerland and Liechtenstein) AG, has been appointed head of Client and Technology Solutions and member of the Executive Committee as of Oct. 18. Schuetz brings more than 20 years of international experience in digital banking solutions and business development and technology with a focus on B2B.
BUSINESS
Lodging

Protecting Assets: Positioning Hotel Sales Teams for Success

It is time for ownership and management groups who have been 100-percent focused on operational issues and cost management to start rebuilding their sales teams. Supporting this shift, getting the proper sales tools and training salespeople, whether at the property level or within regional clusters, will be vital to the hotel industry’s success in the second half of 2021 and beyond.
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Fidelity Digital Assets plans massive hiring campaign this year

As financial advisors, family offices and other institutional investors increasingly jump into crypto, Fidelity Investments is growing its digital assets team and looking to expand its cryptocurrency-related products. The company, which already provides institutional services ranging from digital-coin custody to trade execution, plans to increase its digital-asset employee headcount by...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Enforcement Action: SEC Charges Media Companies with Illegal Unregistered Offering of a Digital Asset Security

The Securities and Exchange Commission continues to file charges against firms that have issued digital assets that may be securities. Today, the SEC has charged New York City-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc., and Phoenix, Arizona-based Voice of Guo Media Inc, with allegations of illegal securities offerings.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Top European Regulator Hammers Crypto Energy Consumption, Says Digital Assets Present ‘Investor Protection Issues’

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is mentioning cryptocurrencies and digital assets in their 110-page report on market trends. While ESMA concedes that crypto is itself an innovation, they say it has “unintended consequences” of large environmental impact that has yet to be addressed by regulation. “Innovation can support...
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Digital asset manager Monochrome valued at $15M following Series A

Australian digital asset manager Monochrome has concluded a $1.8 million Series A fundraiser led by some of crypto’s most influential entrepreneurs, underscoring the growing potential of institutional-grade crypto-asset solutions. The cash injection will be used by Monochrome to develop new products specializing in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets, the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy