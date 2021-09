LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks also marks the event that lead many veterans to enlist. “A lot of us were disheartened and felt like our country is under attack and what are we going to do. And there weren’t many options for people to do other than sit in their living room. And me, I was determined to get that re-enlistment code changed and get back into the fight,” said U.S. Army veteran Robert Smith.

LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO