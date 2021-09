Europe resists the onslaught of the United States and, in the 17th edition of the Solheim Cup, in Toledo (USA) remains ahead in the scoring. Before the 12 single matches that will decide the dispute, in Ohio the Old Continent captained Catriona Matthew leads 9-7 and now dreams of repeating the exploit of 2019 when in comeback he managed to impose himself in comeback in Gleneagles, Scotland.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO