CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Soto, WI

De Soto Public Library re-opens for in-person browsing

La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

The De Soto Public Library has re-opened for in-person browsing. Masks and physical distancing are required for all staff and patrons inside the library. After having been closed during the early days of the pandemic, the library re-opened in April 2020 for curbside service only. In preparation for re-opening for inside browsing, the library has stocked its shelves with new bestsellers in fiction and non-fiction for all ages and welcomes a new library director -- Jacquie Greiner, a resident of De Soto. Greiner’s love for books stems from 21 years of teaching children with special needs, as a special educator and a reading specialist.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Soto, WI
City
Stoddard, WI
State
Iowa State
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy