De Soto Public Library re-opens for in-person browsing

The De Soto Public Library has re-opened for in-person browsing. Masks and physical distancing are required for all staff and patrons inside the library. After having been closed during the early days of the pandemic, the library re-opened in April 2020 for curbside service only. In preparation for re-opening for inside browsing, the library has stocked its shelves with new bestsellers in fiction and non-fiction for all ages and welcomes a new library director -- Jacquie Greiner, a resident of De Soto. Greiner’s love for books stems from 21 years of teaching children with special needs, as a special educator and a reading specialist.