CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B gift-card giveaway aims to get residents fully vaccinated

By Caroline Tien
expressnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio is teaming up with H-E-B to pay vaccine-hesitant residents to take the plunge. The city’s Metropolitan Health District will use $1 million of federal COVID-relief money to buy 10,000 H-E-B gift cards. Each $100 card will go to a local who gets fully vaccinated at a city-sponsored clinic — or did so after July 31. The card can buy anything at the store other than alcohol, tobacco, ammunition, weapons or lottery tickets.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
CBS News

Robert Durst found guilty of killing Susan Berman

A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. Durst, 78,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H E B#Alcohol#Covid#Metro Health#City Council#District 8
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy