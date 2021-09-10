H-E-B gift-card giveaway aims to get residents fully vaccinated

San Antonio is teaming up with H-E-B to pay vaccine-hesitant residents to take the plunge. The city’s Metropolitan Health District will use $1 million of federal COVID-relief money to buy 10,000 H-E-B gift cards. Each $100 card will go to a local who gets fully vaccinated at a city-sponsored clinic — or did so after July 31. The card can buy anything at the store other than alcohol, tobacco, ammunition, weapons or lottery tickets.