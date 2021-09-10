Remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive at Eppley Airfield

3 News Now was live at Eppley Airfield to witness the dignified transfer of Cpl. Daegan Page's remains on his final journey home.

The family of Cpl. Page released a statement following the procession to the funeral home from the airport.

Omaha… you never looked better.



It was an amazing honor to bring Daegan home to the open arms of his hometown today.



We wish we could have stopped and thanked every person who took time out of their day to pay their respects to Daegan. We want you to know we saw all of you - police officers, firefighters, school children, veterans, service members, families, the brave souls camped out on every overpass, the construction workers along I-80 at 84th Street, the crowds all down Millard Avenue, the Patriot Guard riders, and all the thousands of people who waved flags, held signs, and even brought their dogs to salute Daegan. He would have been amazed.



Daegan’s homecoming was truly a hero’s welcome. Our hearts are still broken, but we are the lucky few who know what it is like to receive a hug from the city of Omaha.





Thank you.



