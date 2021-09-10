Hamilton, Rent headline Broadway Philadelphia's return to the stage

Broadway Philadelphia is back! Watch our exclusive preview of the upcoming season and how things will look differently.

Zoom shows were a great pandemic stop-gap but there is NOTHING like a live show. And Broadway is back in Philly with 13 shows with 42 combined Tony Awards.

Season Overview

The curtain is rising again this fall on at all of the theaters on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. This season of Broadway Philadelphia includes 13 shows with a combined 42 Tony Awards coming to the Merriam Theater, the Forrest Theatre, and the Academy of Music.

If you become a Broadway Philadelphia subscriber, your first show is in 2022. if you can't wait, or you just want more, there are several shows in the fall.

Non-subscription series

October 20-November 28, 2021 -- Academy of Music

October 29-31, 2021 -- Merriam Theater

November 23-28, 2021 -- Merriam Theater

December 28, 2021-January 2, 2022 -- Merriam Theater

March 4-6, 2022

Merriam Theater

March 29-April 3, 2022

Academy of Music

May 17-22, 2022

Merriam Theater

We go behind the scenes to see where Broadway sets are born and some of those stages in action.

Subscription Series

The Broadway Philadelphia subscription package includes six shows with some deep discounts. Those shows are getting ready to hit the road now so we went behind the scenes to the place where some of the biggest sets on Broadway are born.

January 4-16, 2022

Academy of Music

February 9-20, 2022

Academy of Music

February 22-27, 2022

Academy of Music

March 8-20, 2022

Forrest Theatre

July 12-24, 2022

Academy of Music

August 16-28, 2022

Forrest Theatre

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has a number of resident companies gearing up for the fall season as well.

Resident companies of the Kimmel Cultural Campus return to the stage

Broadway isn't the only thing coming back. The Kimmel Cultural Campus has a number of resident companies gearing up for the fall season as well.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is home to four performing arts groups that make up a community for the artists, and an oasis for art lovers.

Shuttered through the pandemic, they are finally gearing up for live performances once again.

The Philadelphia Ballet, formerly the Pennsylvania Ballet, will put on a small performance at the Performance Garage this fall, then return to the Academy of Music just in time for the holidays and the traditional staging of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.

Philadanco, founded in 1970 by Joan Myers-Brown, returns to the Kimmel Center in December, going into the more intimate Perelman Theater with their presentations of modern dance.

Opera Philadelphia has outdoor performances at the Mann Center, until returning to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in January -- including one that will add fireworks to the excitement.

The company also started a digital channel during the pandemic -- a venture started out of necessity, but one which they plan to continue moving forward.

After more than a year on the digital stage, The Philadelphia Orchestra welcomes Yo Yo Ma to its opening night celebration in October in Verizon Hall. During the pandemic, the musicians also staged small, community-based performances at places like Harriet's Bookshop in Fishtown, and the William Way LGBT Center.

The space was a safe haven for residents during the pandemic, and it's always been a source of education and inspiration for the next generation.

Kimmel Cultural Campus

Theaters have been dark since last March, but the Kimmel Cultural Campus has been anything but silent. The space was a safe haven for residents during the pandemic, and it's always been a source of education and inspiration for the next generation.

With theatres open, there's been a tremendous focus on safety, with improved air circulation and frequent cleanings a top priority for facilities.

Clean + Safe

While the Kimmel Cultural Campus is gearing up to welcome audiences back, there's been a tremendous focus on doing it safely. Crews have been at work improving indoor air circulation and filtration to meet the recommended guidelines from the city and the CDC. There's also a heightened commitment to keeping touchpoints clean. Because COVID-19 safety guidelines can evolve, be sure to sign up for the Kimmel's Know Before You Go email to stay up to date on the latest recommendations.

The return of live shows is vital for our collective psyche but it's also a critical part of Philadelphia's economic recovery from the pandemic.

Economic Impact

The return of live shows is vital for our collective psyche but it's also a critical part of Philadelphia's economic recovery from the pandemic. It's a $4.1 billion industry. The Kimmel Cultural campus alone brings in $585 million a year, according to the city's chief cultural officer Kelly Lee. That money, she says, supports 5,000 jobs while also boosting bars and restaurants in the theater district that rely on those patrons for business.

You can help the curtains rise again on the Kimmel Cultural Campus through a direct donation or just by going to see a show. Subscribers to this season of Broadway Philadelphia are being offered the option to swap out two shows (Hamilton excluded) from their package.