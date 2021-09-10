CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trussville, AL

Jefferson Memorial honors local first responders with luncheon

By Erica Thomas
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

By Erica Thomas, managing editor

TRUSSVILLE — First responders from Jefferson and St. Clair Counties were honored on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, during a luncheon at Jefferson Memorial Gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3jKG_0bsLZnyz00

Jefferson Memorial Gardens President Eddie Seal hosts luncheon for local first responders.

Jefferson Memorial President Eddie Seal said the annual event is a way to show appreciation to police, fire, EMS and all other first responders. A LifeSaver helicopter also landed on the cemetery ground for the event. The timing of the luncheon isn’t a coincidence. It coincides with the anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“This is 20 years since 9/11 and we have a very good relationship with the police because we deal with them from time to time,” Seal said. We just wanted to show our gratitude for everything that they do for us.”

Hundreds of emergency responders were killed in New York City when two planes slammed into the World Trade Center in 2001. Of those, 343 were firefighters, 64 were police officers, and eight were emergency medical technicians.

For the luncheon in Trussville, Sen. Shay Shelnutt and Rep. Danny Garrett were on hand. The guest speaker was Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight.

Hamburger Heaven catered the event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police Department host Community Wellness Day

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach & Public Education Division will be hosting a Community Wellness Day Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Linn Park. Available at the event: Nutrition and Fitness Information Mental Health and Drug Abuse Resources Healthcare Vendors Zumba and Group […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tarrant’s “litter gitter” installed

From The Tribune staff reports TARRANT — Project Litter Gitter partners installed a “litter gitter” device in Five Mile Creek at Chief William C Hewitt Park in Tarrant on Thursday, September 16. ABC Coke, a division of Drummond Company, is sponsoring the litter gitter for one year. Jefferson County has 11 litter gitter’s and this […]
TARRANT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Argo Fire Department battles fire that destroys home

From The Tribune staff reports ARGO — The Argo Fire Department responded to a reported house fire located on Meadow Run Drive, Friday, September 17, around 5:30 a.m. According to the Argo Fire Department, the house was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived on the scene. Reports state there were no injuries and the home occupants […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Trussville, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Trussville, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Trussville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County house fire claims life

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire at 4512 11the Ave. N. at Thursday, September 16 at 4:59 a.m. According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the back of the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and a primary search […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook police chief retiring

From The Tribune staff reports MOUNTAIN BROOK — Police Chief Ted Cook is stepping down after a decade as the top cop in one of Alabama’s richest cities. Cook, who became chief in Mountain Brook in 2011, will leave at the end of 2021 having implemented significant advances in the way the city polices its […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds-area young professionals group to meet September 22

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Young Professionals Leeds Area is excited to announce its kickoff social event scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 6 p.m.  This is a casual event to explore feasibility for a new YP group and will be held at Rails and Ales, 1210 6th Street in historic downtown Leeds. With […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Shay Shelnutt
Person
Danny Garrett
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies victim in Homewood homicide

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of an apparent Friday afternoon homicide. The victim, Johnnie Will Anderson III, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on the 100 block of Aspen Circle in Homewood, according to the Homewood Police Department’s original report. The death is […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy