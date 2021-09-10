CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Quiet Valley plans annual Harvest Festival

By Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPwuw_0bsLZkKo00
Quiet Valley staff members Gary Oiler and Alex Lozier are harvest rye. Submitted photo

Quiet Valley’s 47th Annual Harvest Festival October 9th and 10th, 2021

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will celebrate their 47th Annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This year’s theme is “From a Seed.” Come enjoy learning about many of the seeds found on a 19th century farm, how they were planted, harvested, stored and then used. The main focus will be on corn, flax, wheat, apple and bean seeds.

In addition to the theme, there will be plenty of traditional skills and heritage crafts demonstrated such as spinning, weaving, pottery, scrapple making, apple butter making, basket making and candle making. There will also be plenty of folk entertainment, good country food, a quilt raffle, handmade crafts for sale, horse drawn wagon rides, outdoor brick bake oven and much more.

Explore the Civil War Encampment where the 142nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, Co. G Re-enactors will portray the drill and everyday life of soldiers during this important time for our nation. Visitors will enjoy this special glimpse into local history.

Special guest groups such as the Pocono Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild, Pocono Herb Club, and Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be here with activities and information to share relating to their organizations.

Children will enjoy a variety of activities such as pumpkin decorating, old fashion games, the hands-on heritage craft/activity area, the one room school presentation and pony rides.

Harvest Festival offers visitors of all ages two days of old-fashioned fun. All funds raised will help support the mission of our nonprofit, educational organization. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm is located 3 miles south of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania off of Business Route 209. This event is held rain or shine. Demonstrations are under tents. Admission is adults $12 & ages 3 – 12, $6. No pets and no smoking please. The Harvest Festival schedule is subject to change.

For more information: 570-992-6161 or marketing@quietvalley.org or www.quietvalley.org

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Sharon Springs Harvest Festival returns this year

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Over 90 festival vendors and crafters will be there featuring locally sourced products including hand crafted jewelry, food products, and outdoor living items. The Harvest Festival hours...
hometownstations.com

Harvest and Herb Festival brings hundreds to downtown Ada

A festival made its grand return to downtown Ada this year. The Harvest and Herb festival took over Main Street in downtown Ada, bringing hundreds of residents to the area. Vendors were able to set up their booths on Main Street between Highland and College Avenue. Organizers of the event...
ADA, OH
leelanau.com

Empire Hops & Harvest Festival ~ Saturday, October 2nd

Breweries on hand will include Lake Ann Brewery, Right Brain, and Stormcloud and there will also be mead from St. Ambrose Cellars. Beer & food are a great pairing & Art’s Tavern, Mama Lu’s, Mt Holiday, and others will be on hand along with music from 5th Gear and The Benzie Playboys!
Post-Journal

Findley Lake Hosts Harvest Festival

FINDLEY LAKE – Main Street in Findley Lake was lined with colorful tents and masses of people to ring in the start of the fall season. The annual fall festival kicked off on Friday, and remained well-attended on Saturday morning. From bounce houses and petting zoos to festival food and a variety of vendors, the Findley Lake Harvest Festival had a lot to offer visitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WJAC TV

Annual Forest Hills Labor Day Festival underway; fireworks show planned for Sunday

CAMBRIA CO, Pa (WJAC) — Organizers of the 32nd annual Forest Hills Labor Day Festival say they've had a great turnout so far this weekend. The three-day event is being held at Berwind Wayside Park, across from the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company. Proceeds from the festival benefit the local...
Wiscnews.com

Mayberry Farms holds Honey Harvest Festival

MAYVILLE -- Mayberry Farms held its Honey Harvest Festival on Saturday. Those in attendance were able to purchase raw honey among other items, watch honey extraction demonstrations and interact with farm animals.
arizonahighways.com

37th Annual Apache Jii Festival

Discover and support Native American food, art, entertainment and more. To keep the experience authentic, all vendors, performers and speakers belong to a Native American tribe! Join us for a day of drum, flute and singing performances, as well as traditional crown dancers and hoop dancers. Once you’ve shopped, watched and worked up an appetite, enjoy the delicious flavors of fry bread, acorn soup and many other tribal dishes! We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in historic downtown Globe!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvest Festival#Trout Unlimited#Local History#Educational Organization#Pocono Herb Club#Brodhead Chapter
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Lyman Orchards holds 27th annual Harvest Music Festival this weekend

It has apple picking, a farm market and a golf course already, but on Sept. 11 and 12, Lyman Orchards will also be the site of the 27th annual Harvest Music Festival. The two-day event is a fundraiser hosted by St. Jude Connecticut Network to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, featuring live performances from local musicians and bands like Monroe-based country band Goldrush.
Hampshire Review

Apple Harvest Festival canceled

BURLINGTON — The Apple Harvest Festival will skip another year. The auxiliary of Burlington United Methodist Children's Home met Thursday night and canceled the annual festival, scheduled for Oct. 1-3. The group said the resurgence of Covid-19 with the Delta variant is the reason. The festival was called off in...
BURLINGTON, WV
cbs19news

Fall Harvest Festival coming up at Walton Park

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual fall festival is coming up at Walton Park in Mineral. The Louisa County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism organizes the Fall Harvest Festival, which is free and open to the public to attend. According to a release, there will be live...
mansontribune.com

Buckner Orchard Harvest Festival 2021

As of September 6, Harvest Fest 2021 at the Buckner Orchard is a go, though it is now modified to allow our community celebration to continue within the restrictions of the pandemic. Our goal is to celebrate harvest at the Historic Buckner Orchard in such a way that all enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Your cooperation is essential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
mesabitribune.com

Ely set to Harvest Moon Festival

ELY — Harvest Moon Festival organizers are hoping to catch a break this time around after an unexpected storm put an early end to July’s Blueberry/Art Festival. “We are putting on a positive, smiley face as we go forward as best we can,” said coordinator Ellen Cashman, event director of the Ely Chamber of Commerce. “We are very hopeful for the Harvest Moon Festival.”
NewsChannel 36

Harvest Festival returns to Corning in-person

CORNING, NY (WENY) - Corning’s Gaffer District held its annual Harvest Fest starting this Friday. This was the first time the event was held in-person since the COVID pandemic started. From September 17th to 19th, people are invited to Market Street to enjoy local music, food, and activities offered from...
CORNING, NY
mountainlake.org

Family Fun at the 2021 Adirondack Harvest Festival

Enjoy an assortment of family-friendly activities during the 2021 Adirondack Harvest Festival: Open Farm Week!. This year, Adirondack Harvest Festival: Open Farm Week will be hosted in-person with events spread out across the region! Visit Adirondack Harvest’s Facebook page and website for a complete calendar of events, like self-guided, and guided farm tours, special you-pick activities, demonstrations, and more!
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Newport Plain Talk

Newport Harvest Street Festival returns for 35th year

On October 2-3, 2021, the streets of downtown Newport will be filled with people, food, crafts and entertainment as an East Tennessee tradition continues!. The Newport Harvest Street Festival will return for 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The highly anticipated event promises to provide the crowd with a weekend to remember.
WETM

Corning Harvest Festival soon to begin

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- The annual Harvest Festival is coming back to Corning this fall. “Harvest Fest” is back September 17th- September 19th. It starts at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 17, and ends at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 19. Four blocks of Market Street will be closed off for the festival and it will feature music, shopping, and more.
ourquadcities.com

Bishop Hill hosting annual 19th century harvest festival September 25th and 26th

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a 19th century harvest festival, Bishop Hill, IL, is hosting its annual Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) event Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26. The 49th annual Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) will feature traditional craft and artisan demonstrations, vendors offering produce, food and...
BISHOP HILL, IL
visitsuffolkva.com

27th Annual Driver Days Festival

Two days of free family fun, including: Entertainment, Carnival Games, Pony & Train Rides, Food, Car Show, Motorcycle Run, Parade, Crafters & Food Vendors, Cornhole, and more! Free parking is available at Titan Contractors on Nansemond Parkway. $5 parking is available at Berea Christian Church.
News Channel Nebraska

Corn is Still King at Plattsmouth Harvest Festival

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, Where Corn is Still King, is underway. The 2021 schedule includes the Royalty Dinner and carnival rides tonight. The coronation is at 7:30 p.m. The queen candidates are Haylee Heim, Hailey Heikkila, Tessa Johnson, Kayla Harvey and Lexi Schroeder. Friday events include the quilt...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

165
Followers
589
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy