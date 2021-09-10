Police, store owners left frustrated by vandalism in Turners Falls, Gill

Police and store owners have been left frustrated by a rash of vandalism that impacted Turners Falls and Gill earlier this month. Relaying the issue to the Montague Selectboard, Montague Police Chief Christopher Williams and Lt. Chris Bonnett said the vandalism — a signature tagging of store windows — is extremely similar to the vandalism that occurred in the same area on March 1, 2020. By checking the security cameras, police were able to find footage of the perpetrator, but the individual’s all-black attire and lack of distinguishing features have made the investigation exceedingly difficult.