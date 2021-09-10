Waite Park Man Convicted of Giving Drugs to Teens

(KNSI) — A 50-year-old Waite Park man was found guilty of giving drugs to teenage girls at his home last year. The criminal complaint says Dale Edward Lehman came to their house between September 7th and September 9th of 2020 and asked if they wanted to smoke marijuana with them. It says the girls followed Lehman to his home, where he “presented the girls with a tray of crystalline substance he informed them was methamphetamine.”