Wendell, MA

Schedule for Wendell Meetinghouse’s 175th anniversary celebration

By CHRIS LARABEE -
Recorder
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENDELL — The following is a full schedule of events planned as part of the Wendell Meetinghouse’s 175th anniversary celebration on Saturday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. ■2 to 3 p.m. — Ten-minute tours of meetinghouse renovations so far. Groups of 15 participants at a time are allowed. Masks are requested. There will also be music with Garrett and Ajika Sawyer, and Alistair MacMartin will share points of interest with attendees.

