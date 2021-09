Activision has published more details about the upcoming launch of its latest first person shooter in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta weekends. If you preorder Vanguard for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 you can enter the beta testing phase which takes place over two weekends. The first weekend takes place from Friday, September 10th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 13th at 10 AM PT / 6PM BST. The second weekend lasts from Thursday, September 16th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 20th at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST. In most cases, a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the Beta, in either weekend explains Activision.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO