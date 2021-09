The decreasing supply of bitcoin and the growing adoption from various investors could propel BTC to $100K by the year’s end, said Bloomberg’s McGlone. The number of people believing that bitcoin could top $100,000 by the end of the year continues to grow, with the latest being Bloomberg’s Senior Commodity Strategist – Mike McGlone. By outlining the growing mass adoption, declining active supply, among other reasons, McGlone predicted that BTC could more than double its value in the next three months.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO