CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr out for Sunday’s opener

By Dane Mizutani
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings linebacker Anthony Barr will not play in Sunday’s season opener as he continues to recover from a lingering knee injury. This always seemed like a possibility as Barr has practiced sparingly over the past month. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice and did not participate the rest of the week before being ruled out.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
Yardbarker

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Bengals' Season Opener Against Vikings

Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes won't play in Sunday's season opener against the Vikings due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Zac Taylor declared the veteran out on Monday afternoon. Eli Apple will start in his place. The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year, $42 million contract last offseason. He missed...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Notes: Anthony Barr DNP, Stephen Weatherly and Brian O'Neill Contract Details

Just three days are left until the Vikings' 2021 season finally begins. Let's run through some quick news and notes from Thursday. Injury report: Anthony Barr DNP, Tyler Conklin upgraded. There are two changes from the Vikings' first injury report of the season. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) was upgraded...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers
FanSided

Optimism surrounding Vikings LB Anthony Barr has quickly disappeared

After being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was the only player to not take part in the team’s practice session on Thursday. Heading into their regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the majority of the top players on the Minnesota Vikings...
NFL
Yardbarker

Final Vikings Injury Report: Anthony Barr Out vs. Bengals, Nick Vigil Will Start

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has officially been ruled out of Sunday's opener against the Bengals with a knee injury, the team announced. Rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw has also been ruled out, although that one was never really in question given that Darrisaw just barely began practicing this week after a long absence.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Pioneer Press staff likes Vikings’ chances for Sunday’s opener in Cincinnati

Pioneer Press writers who cover the Vikings make their picks for Sunday’s season opener against the Bengals in Cincinnati:. Vikings 27, Bengals 13: The only thing that can stop the Vikings on Sunday is the vaccination status of some of their star players. If everyone is available, the Vikings roll to an easy win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Vikings

The Bengals host the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow is back, but five players on the active roster won't be suiting up with the star quarterback. Cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Nick McCloud are both inactive. Rookie offensive lineman D'Ante Smith is inactive, despite having an...
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: Kaprizov’s mistake, Barr unlikely to play, Vikings draft hits and misses

The Wild are set to take the ice for the first time on Sept. 23 and yet the Kirill Kaprizov soap opera continues with a growing chance he will miss the start of training camp. Wild beat writer Michael Russo of The Athletic reported Wednesday that “things have suddenly become contentious again in negotiations” between Kaprizov and the team. The Wild’s offer is believed to be five years for $9 million per season. That’s a compromise since Kaprizov rejected the Wild’s offer of eight years, and Wild general manager Bill Guerin made it clear he would not give Kaprizov a three-year deal and walk him into free agency. So what’s the hang up? That’s the key question and it’s one that Kaprizov’s agent, Paul Theofanous, needs to answer. Did Theofanous promise Kaprizov he would get him a three-year contract? Did he promise he’d get him more money than $9 million per on a five-year contract? The problem for Kaprizov is he has zero leverage, unless he wants to not play hockey. The KHL season has started, so the threat of signing a lucrative deal with CSKA Moscow appears to be gone. Kaprizov doesn’t have a contract for 2021-22, but he also has zero free-agent rights. That leaves him with one choice: Signing with Minnesota. If he wanted more rights at this point, he would have come over and started playing for the Wild after being a fifth-round pick in 2015. Instead, he elected to stay in Russia. That’s fine but Kaprizov and Theofanous have to realize that this is a situation they can’t dictate. Guerin’s first GM as a player with the Devils was Lou Lamoriello so it’s safe to assume Guerin knows all about winning a negotiation.
NHL
skornorth.com

Anthony Barr to miss Vikings’ opener against Bengals because of knee issue

Anthony Barr’s return to the Vikings will have to wait at least a week. The linebacker has been ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season opener at Cincinnati after missing much of training camp because of a knee injury. Barr returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but had soreness in the knee on Thursday and did not take part in practice. Barr missed 14 games last season because of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 2.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Three keys to Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Here's how the Bengals win Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals begin their season with a home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and it’s one with no shortage of interesting storylines. Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and ready to go. Head coach Zac Taylor is ready to win now. And the Bengals dedicated their free agency to signing four players who will be starters on defense.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tight end Chris Herndon's 'hectic' arrival to Vikings includes a role on Sunday

Tight end Chris Herndon was traded from the Jets to the Vikings less than two weeks before the regular season, and the whirlwind has only continued in Minnesota, where he's being asked to quickly learn a fourth different playbook in his fourth NFL season. "It's been pretty hectic," Herndon said...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Elevate 2 Notable Players For Sunday’s Game

The Minnesota Vikings have elevated running back Ameer Abdullah and quarterback Sean Mannion from their practice squad to the active roster for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Abdullah is set to replace injured third-string rookie Kene Nwangwu behind starter Dalvin Cook and backup Alexander Mattison. Mannion will replace...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

W2L4 As Bengals Open 2021 With Mike Zimmer’s Vikings

CINCINNATI – The Bengals kick off their 54th season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and their old defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The last time they played Zimmer’s team, it didn’t go well, to say the least as the Vikings – on their way to a 13-3 finish – ran the Bengals out of U.S. Bank Stadium, racing out to a 34-0 lead and cruising to a 34-7 win in Dec. 2017.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy