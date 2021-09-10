Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have dramatic showdown at “RHOBH” dinner party (Video)

RHOBH‘s Erika Jayne continues to have confrontations and drama follow everywhere. It is day-to-day for Erika as she continues to navigate her legal issues. Jayne is constantly trying to defend herself in every aspect of her life. It has to be exhausting for her. With everything she is currently up against legally, she was recently looking for a little downtime with some retail therapy. However, Erika’s retail therapy these days does not include shopping in Beverly Hill’s finest boutiques. Instead, the Pretty Mess singer is currently downgrading and shopping at more modest stores, including TJ Maxx.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO