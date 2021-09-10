CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have dramatic showdown at “RHOBH” dinner party (Video)

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Jayne and Kyle Richards’ friendship is on its way out after a dramatic showdown. Richards inserted herself into Jayne’s argument with Sutton Stracke during the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house in Wednesday’s episode when she attempted to explain why Jayne threatening Stracke with a lawsuit was wrong. Richards tried reasoning, “That’s a problem. We can’t threaten people.” Jayne, 50, snapped as Richards, 52, tried to explain that the lawsuit threat actually gave “credence” to what Stracke, 49, was worried about.

