It’s no secret that the lifestyle of the rich and famous involve getting hoards of free stuff, and at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, some attendees will be showered with gifts whether or not they take home a Moon Man. MTV’s Suz-Anna Vardakas and Backstage Creations, the Santa Monica-based company that originated the luxury gifting suite concept, are responsible for the official awards show gift box that will be given to this year’s nominees, performers and presenters. Hosted by Doja Cat (who was last year’s Best New Artist and is also up for several awards), the 2021 MTV VMAs takes...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO