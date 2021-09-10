Soapbox races return for first time since 2013

Soapbox racing in Franklin County is kicking back into gear for the first time since 2013, with events on Sept. 12 in Greenfield and Sept. 19 in Turners Falls. The races, which involve customizing gravity-propelled carts, were held for four years in Montague as a fundraiser for Montague Community Television. In November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Mik Muller had an enthusiastic discussion with Montague Town Administrator Steve Ellis about reviving the races, this time as a fundraiser for recreational endeavors.