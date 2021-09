(KNSI) – Clear Lake is hosting the 9th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day – Minnesota on Sunday. The free event is for boys and girls ages 9 to 17 and their families to learn more about having fun outdoors. The event will be at the Wild Marsh Sporting Clays Shooting Facility, 13481 County Road 3 Southeast, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.