Billy Bob Thornton Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ – Talesbuzz

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The best way to remember Norm MacDonald, who died last week at age 61, is probably to surf YouTube for late-night and “Saturday Night Live” clips,sift through Twitter for anecdotes and read some of themany finetributes written about the comedian. But while movies were a smaller part of MacDonald's output, his plainspoken, deadpan comedy could be all the more distinct on the big screen. If his singular rhythm stood out on “SNL,” he was totally out of place in studio comedies. His first film was Adam Sandler's “Billy Madison" (available for digital purchase), the first of many with Sandler. MacDonald mostly sat by the pool playing a drunk; as Sandler told it, MacDonald fell asleep in their first scene together. “Dirty Work” (1999), currently streaming on HBO Max, was one of MacDonald's few starring roles. The Bob Saget-directed film, released on the heels of MacDonald's infamous “SNL” exit, suggests a movie path that never unfolded for MacDonald. To some, it's a cult classic.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO